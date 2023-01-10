PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new report has found that Rhode Island ranks number one in the country for flu and COVID-19 vaccination rates among children.

About 80% of children under 17 in Rhode Island received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 79% have gotten a flu vaccine, according to data collected by LendingTree.

Massachusetts and Connecticut were second and third on the list, respectively. About 82% of kids in Massachusetts got the COVID-19 vaccine and 56% have gotten the flu vaccine.

Nationally, 43% of kids got the COVID-19 vaccine and 45% have gotten the flu vaccine, the data shows.

The state with the lowest rate of vaccinated children is Wyoming, with 30% for COVID-19 and 29% for the flu.

The study also noted that flu vaccination rates dropped by 21% nationally during the height of the pandemic.