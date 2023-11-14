PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second straight year, Rhode Island ranks first in the nation when it comes to lung cancer survival, according to the American Lung Association’s State of Lung Cancer report.

The report found that 33% of Rhode Islanders with lung cancer have a survival rate of at least five years. That’s compared to about 27% nationwide.

Rhode Island is also first when it comes to lung cancer treatment.

“Thankfully, in Rhode Island, the lung cancer survival rate has improved because of increased awareness, improved access to healthcare and cutting-edge research into new treatments for the disease,” said Daniel Fitzgerald, the American Lung Association’s director of advocacy.

Massachusetts ranks first in the nation when it comes to early diagnoses of lung cancer.

The American Lung Association says both states can still do more to prevent lung cancer, which remains the leading cause of all cancer deaths.