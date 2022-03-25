PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Before you decide your next take-out or pick-up order, you may want to consider dining in.

Dangerous levels of PFAS, or “Forever Chemicals,” have been found in common restaurant to-go packaging, according to a recent report.

PFAS consist of a carbon and fluorine bond, which can be found all over including in the air, water, food, homes and our bodies.

The carbon-fluorine bond is used to help make products resist heat, water, oil, and corrosion. These chemicals can be found from your kitchen supplies and waterproof clothing/accessories but also the packaging that is used to transfer your takeout food.

According to Consumer Reports, over 100 packaging products were tested from 24 large national restaurant chains and grocery stores in which nearly half of them had at least one product with high PFAS levels.

Some of the restaurants with packaging products that have the highest levels are listed below:

Arby’s and Burger King’s paper bags used for cookies

paper bags used for cookies Cava’s fiber tray used for kids meals

fiber tray used for kids meals Chick-fil-A’s sandwich wrapper

sandwich wrapper McDonald’s paper bags for fries

paper bags for fries Nathan’s paper bags for sides

paper bags for sides Sweetgreen’s bag for focaccia

bag for focaccia Taco Bell’s bag for crisps

Of these companies listed above, Consumer Reports found that nearly half of them had at least one packaging product with high PFAS levels of more than 100 parts per million (ppm) total organic fluorine.

Burger King’s Whopper wrapper tested at nearly 250 ppm, according to the report.

Arby’s cookie bag and Burger King’s cookie and French toast sticks bags were between 300 and 500 ppm.

Among the products tested, Nathan’s paper bag for sides had the highest PFAS levels with 876 ppm, according to the report.

The report states that 100 ppm or lower is considered safe.

Several companies are planning to phase out certain packaging and aim to reduce PFAS levels.

The report said Cava, Chipotle, Panera Bread, Sweetgreen and Whole Foods Market are phasing out PFAS, with Chick-fil-A and Nathan’s claiming to do the same.

Here are some tips to help you avoid PFAS: