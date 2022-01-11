Red Cross, doctors urge blood donations as shortage forces ‘difficult decisions’ for hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is once again putting the call out for blood, platelet and plasma donations as it experiences its “worst blood shortage in over a decade,” having less than a one-day supply of critical types in recent weeks.

The nonprofit says the shortage is posing risks to patient care and “doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who received blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.”

We're facing a national blood crisis.



Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait. You can help by making an appointment to give at https://t.co/4JVikYXKuP or these 3 other ways. pic.twitter.com/TigqB4cVqk — American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 11, 2022

The American Red Cross does not collect blood in Rhode Island, but it does provide blood and blood products to some hospitals in the state. However, blood drives are hosted by Red Cross in Bristol County, Mass. and in neighboring Connecticut.

The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) declared three blood emergencies in 2021 alone. Kara LeBlanc, the center’s marketing communications manager, tells 12 News the issue has persisted for the last 18 months of the pandemic, as is a “prolonged crisis and problem.”

Beginning in February, the center is adjusting the days and hours of its six donor centers in part due to staffing challenges, especially when it comes to phlebotomists, who they’re working to recruit.

Using data from the past 12 months on where appointments are most frequently being booked, RIBC plans to increase hours at some centers and reduce them at others.

LeBlanc says while there are currently not are blood drives available until February, the blood center is urging people to book an appointment as soon as possible, because a donation “will be needed just as much as it is then that is is now.”

RIBC says will also be hosting more mobile blood drives, which it says account for approximately 50% of the state’s blood supply and are its primary source of new and youth donors.

The Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, says some hospitals may not receive one in four blood products they need. Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled.

“Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and unfortunately, emergencies have not stopped during this pandemic,” Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region said.

“As we continue to work with our communities to take care of our patients in need, it’s so important that you’re making a blood donation today if you’re feeling healthy and well,” Hillard added.

The Red Cross says several factors are contributing to the shortage, including:

10% overall blood donation decline since March 2020

62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic; student donors accounted for roughly 25% of donors in 2019, compared to just 10% during the pandemic

Ongoing blood drive cancellations due to illness, weather-related closures and staffing limitations

Additional factors like a surge of COVID-19 cases and an active flu season

While all blood types are urgently needed, the Red Cross says the most critically needed are: