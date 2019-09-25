Raimondo to take action on vaping sales, calling it a ‘public health crisis’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo wants to take action when it comes to vaping sales in the Ocean State.

That’s why she said Tuesday she plans to issue an executive order related to vaping Wednesday.

“I think it’s a public health crisis,” she said.

Her urgency to act follows Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to place a temporary, statewide ban on the sale of all vaping products.

“I’m a mother of teenage kids,” Raimondo said. “It is a problem that too many kids are getting hooked. I see it as a parent and I see it as a governor.”

Here's what @GovRaimondo said about possibly following Mass in banning vape products in RI pic.twitter.com/lS6weEqtKs — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 24, 2019

Raimondo didn’t go into detail about what her executive order would entail, though she did say it has to do with vape sales.

She did hint that she wants to try to go further than Massachusetts – and is looking into issuing a permanent, statewide ban.

“I don’t think we are fully aware of the risks,” Raimondo said of vaping. “I think it’s time to take action.”

Raimondo said she has been meeting with lawyers to determine what she can do within her power as governor.