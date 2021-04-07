Lifespan, Southcoast Health cancel radiation treatment appointments due to tech outage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some cancer patients receiving radiation treatment through Lifespan and Southcoast Health were notified that their appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday were rescheduled due to a software outage involving an external vendor.

Lifespan spokesperson Kathleen Hart told 12 News the hospital group was notified that the vendor, Elekta, “experienced a cyberattack on its cloud services,” which prompted them to halt Mosaiq services including its radiation oncology program.

“Early reports from Elekta indicate that their cloud environment that hosts Lifespan’s application instance was not affected,” Hart said, adding that appointments at Rhode Island Hospital and the Lifespan Cancer Institute in East Greenwich were canceled as a precaution.

Patients who had appointments on Tuesday are being moved to Saturday, April 10, according to Hart, while Wednesday’s appointments have been rescheduled for Sunday, April 11.

Southcoast Health, which also uses Elekta for radiation oncology services, said the outage has affected fewer than a dozen patients at its cancer centers in Fall River and Fairhaven. Spokesman Shawn Badgley said staff members are contacting the impacted patients to apologize.

“This outage is widespread and not unique to our health system, and we are working with the vendor to resolve the issue,” he added.

Badgley said Southcoast has contingency plans in place, including other technology and facilities, to continue patients’ treatment if the outage lasts more than a few days.

The outage only impacted radiation oncology centers. According to Badgley, all other cancer center clinics and treatments are fully operational.

Both hospital networks said there’s no indication that any patient data was compromised, but they’re continuing to monitor the situation.