Protesters voice concerns on possible vaping ban at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced she expected to make an announcement related to vaping sometime Wednesday, several protesters gathered outside the State House to voice their concerns.

After Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-month ban on the sales of all vaping products in his state Tuesday, Massachusetts became the first state in the country to issue a wide-sweeping sales ban on vaping.

Protesters said if a similar ban is approved in Rhode Island, it could have a negative impact on businesses, revenue and their health as well.

Mike Runshe, one of the owners of Giant Vapes in East Providence voiced concerns that a ban “could put every vape shop in Rhode Island out of business.”

Runshe said if people can’t buy vaping products, “they could go back to smoking,” also leading to a number of health risks. “I quit smoking with vaping products in 2012. I don’t know if I’m going to go back to smoking or not, but I know a lot of my customers will.”

Another local vaping shop owner agreed it would be a bad idea if there is a ban vaping because of the major impact it has on businesses.

“Gina Raimondo, if she does this, this looks like one of the worst cases of conspiracy that you could ever imagine,” said Dino Baccari, owner of White Horse Vapor in North Providence.

Gov. Baker declared a public health emergency and pointed to troubling statistics from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adding the ban is “due to severe lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana-infused vaping products.”

“There was a story that came out in the journal of medicine earlier this year, they basically proved that vaping products are basically the most effective form of smoking sensation on the market,” said Runshe.

Runshe said he is “not surprised” the CEO of JUUL Kevin Burns announced Wednesday he is stepping down amid growing health concerns related to vaping across the country,

“The reality of the situation is there was already a ton of research done. There was a lab in New York that found all of these lung illnesses reported over the last month can be traced to THC cartridges, black market cartridges and not legitimate THC cartridges. That doesn’t have anything to do with E-cigarettes,” Runshe said.

“I don’t think we’re fully aware of the risks. You know, the risks are increasing, it’s getting scarier, so I think it’s time to take action,” said Gov. Raimondo.

According to the CDC, there have been 530 cases of lung injuries reported from 38 states. However, the Rhode Island Department of Health has not reported any vaping-related illnesses.