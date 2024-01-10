PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and WPRI 12 are teaming up for the Rhode Island Blood Center’s (RIBC) Valentine’s Day Community Blood Drive this February.

The drive will take place on Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in PPAC’s Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset St. in Providence. Free on-street parking will be available for donors on Page Street, and the first 50 donors will receive a complimentary PieZoni’s gift card.

According to RIBC’s website, blood donors must be:

In good health

At least 17 years old

At least 110 pounds

Free of antibiotics for 24 hours

Eligible donors are invited to sign up ahead of the drive at ribc.org/arts.