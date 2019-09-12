Portal aimed at giving patients better access to clinical trials

Breaking News
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan launched a new online portal to make it easier for patients to access clinical trials.

Lifespan officials Thursday demonstrated how to use the portal – which is a clinical trial search engine within the Rhode Island health system.

When accessing the site, patients will see all active Lifespan trials in one location. Patients are able to search by disease, condition or procedure, or trials just for healthy volunteers.

Lifespan officials say the portal includes information and enrollment contacts for clinical research studies, including tests of new drugs, devices, and diagnostics for people with various diseases or conditions.

