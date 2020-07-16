Pediatrician: Summer is when kids are most likely to get injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being stuck in the house for months, kids are anxious to get outside and ride their bikes or swim in the pool, but pediatricians are reminding them to be careful.

Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician Mark Zonfrillo tells Eyewitness News that they see the most injuries throughout the summer months, and the pandemic may present some unique situations that could lead to an increase.

“Everyone’s trying to navigate being at home at the same time while trying to get everything done that they need to do, but that presents some unique situations that could potentially increase the risk of injuries in kids,” Zonfrillo said.

There has also been an uptick in bike and pool sales recently.

Zonfrillo said with the spike in pool sales, drowning deaths among children remain a big concern.

“Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under five years of age, for the youngest of children you never want to leave them more than an arm lengths away and even with older children, even those who have strong swimming skills, you want constant adult surveillance” Zonfrillo said.

He also said children should be urged to wear helmets while riding their bikes.

“It’s always important kids wear helmets when riding bikes,” he said. “Wearing helmets can reduce the risk of a brain injury by 88%.”

Zonfrillo said parents can set good examples by wearing their own helmets and by keeping their kids away from busy roads.

Household injuries like poisoning or falls are just as common.

“Fall-related injuries from an open window or a window that only has a screen can happen very quickly and result in severe injury or death,” Zonfrillo said.

He said active supervision is the most effective strategy for creating a safe environment and preventing injuries in young children.

“It’s important to have fun and stay safe this summer, but be mindful of where your kids are and what they’re doing,” he said.

It’s too early to tell if there have been more injuries this summer than in past years, according to Zonfrillo, but he expects his department will have that data come fall.