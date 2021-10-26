Pawtucket, Smithfield to launch ‘safe station’ programs for those battling addiction

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Both Pawtucket and Smithfield will soon be designating their fire departments as “safe stations” for members of the community who are struggling with addiction.

The stations will provide 24/7 access to substance abuse treatment, resources and recovery services.

Smithfield plans to launch its “Safe Station” program on Nov. 1, while Pawtucket’s “Harm Reduction Station” program will begin Jan. 1.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said the new program will help the city combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

“We have a responsibility to protect our community and provide resources to those who are in need in order to get them assistance with their substance use issues,” Grebien said. “We are looking forward to continuing to address this issue that is present in our community.”

Smithfield Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town’s program will “provide immediate help when someone is ready to start on the road to recovery.”

“If you or someone you know needs help, please utilize the Safe Stations program. It is confidential and it works,” Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltze said. “The program provides support for the person seeking help and their entire family.”