PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Butler Hospital and Brown University announced Monday they’re launching a new study on Alzheimer’s disease, aiming to improve methods of early and accurate diagnosis.

Researchers said they’re looking for 200 “cognitively normal” participants between the ages of 50 and 80 for the five-year study. Procedures will include blood and memory tests, as well as MRI, PET, and eye scans.

The study will use a new method of Alzheimer’s detection developed in Sweden called BIOFINDER, which stands for BIOmarkers For Identifying Neurodegenerative Disorders Early and Reliably, according to a news release.

“Developing easy-to-use blood tests will lead to early diagnosis and treatment and be a game changer in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Stephen Salloway, principal investigator of the BioFinder-Brown site.

Anyone interested in participating in the study can call (401) 455-6402, email memory@butler.org, or visit Butler Hospital’s website.