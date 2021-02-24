Panel to examine taxing sugary drinks, food insecurity in Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A panel of experts and Rhode Island legislators are set to discuss if taxing soda and other sugary drinks could help to feed Rhode Islanders struggling to put food on the table.

The University of Rhode Island, along with the Rhode Island Public Health Institute and Grow Smart Rhode Island, is hosting a virtual conference Wednesday morning to examine food insecurity in the Ocean State.

State legislators and other experts will join two panels to talk about the benefits they believe a sugary drinks tax could provide.



The first of two panels will focus on whether a 1.5 cent per ounce tax on sugar-sweetened beverages used as a funding mechanism enabling SNAP recipients to receive a 50% reduction on the cost of fresh produce in retail grocery stores might serve to address food insecurity.

A second panel will talk about how equitable public transit could help to play a role in ensuring access to healthy food.

“Examining Food Insecurity in Rhode Island” will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, and URI notes advance registration is required.

In last year’s Status Report on Hunger, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank found one in four households in Rhode Island lacks adequate food, the highest level of food insecurity recorded in Rhode Island in 20 years.