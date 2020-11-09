Pancreatic cancer group reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “Jeopardy!” fans around the world are mourning the loss of the show’s longtime host, Alex Trebek.

But the Rhode Island chapter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network says Trebek not only left an indelible mark in the television world, but his story also led to millions of dollars in donations to cancer research.

Members of the group said they were devastated when they heard Trebek died over the weekend after battling the disease for nearly two years.

“It’s sad. We’re heartbroken. We really are,” communications director Samantha Potter said. “He was in our living rooms every evening and it felt like he was part of our family.”

Potter said the organization’s website and fundraising efforts saw their highest numbers ever when Trebek publicly announced his diagnosis in March 2019.

“His announcement increased immediate and sustained numbers on our website, people looking for information, donating and registering for PurpleStride events,” Potter said. “Which is incredible because it does help us to sustain critical trials and research.”

Register for the virtual PurpleStride RI 2021 event »

According to the group, 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year.

“Overall, five-year survival rate is only 10%, so the more awareness we can create, the more lives we can save,” Potter added.

Last November, Brown University student Dhruv Gaur lost in the semifinals of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, but went viral for his message to Trebek in his Final Jeopardy! response.

The Rhode Island chapter of PanCAN is holding a virtual lights celebration this Sunday, ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Nov. 19.

Learn More: PurpleStride » | Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month »