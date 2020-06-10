Live Now
Replay of US Senate Primary Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy

Opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts continue to decline

Health

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts are continuing to decline.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in the first three months of 2020, there were 467 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths — a nearly 6% decline compared to the first three months of 2019.

The March figures are the first to overlap with the state of emergency declaration and stay-at-home advisory put in place due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker said public health officials will continue to monitor any impact that social isolation practices meant to slow the spread of the virus might have on opioid addiction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com