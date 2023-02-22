EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in eastern Rhode Island has led the R.I. Department of Health to issue an alert for nine communities.

From Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, the following communities were above their overdose thresholds, according to health officials: Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren.

During that time frame, Providence also reached its threshold of 19 suspected opioid overdoses, the health officials noted.

The Health Department tracks opioid activity across the state and releases data weekly.