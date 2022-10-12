PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a potentially life-saving warning to residents, specifically in the northeastern part of the state.

Health officials say there’s been a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield, and Smithfield.

Data from the Health Department’s Opioid Overdose Integrated Surveillance System shows there were eight emergency medical services (EMS) calls for a suspected opioid overdose between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, surpassing its threshold of seven.

There were also between three and five emergency department (ED) visits for a possible opioid overdose in that same time period, according to the data.

The Health Department said the region comprised of East Greenwich, West Greenwich, Exeter, Hopkinton, and Richmond also reached its thresholds for opioid overdose activity during the same week, with five EMS runs and between three and five ED visits.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioids, health officials offered some important ways to help: