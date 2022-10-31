PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials announced that open enrollment for HealthSource RI (HSRI), the state’s health insurance marketplace, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, and runs through the end of January.

As described by state officials, the marketplace helps Rhode Islanders “easily navigate the complex health insurance landscape and enroll in a plan that works best for their individual and family needs.”

The portal also features a comparison and savings tool to help residents choose the correct plan and find in-network doctors.

“As we head into our tenth open enrollment period, I’m happy to share that we have reached an all-time low uninsured rate in Rhode Island of 2.9%,” HSRI Director Lindsay Lang said. “Our goal, however, is to reach near-universal insurance. To that end, we’re making the process of getting and staying covered easier than ever by offering many ways to enroll or renew.”

HSRI staff will be holding several virtual information sessions to show residents how to use the tools within the portal. The first is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. To sign up, visit the HSRI website.