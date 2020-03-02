New LGBTQ clinic ‘Open Door Health’ opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new healthcare clinic designed specifically to address the needs of LGBTQ residents opened Monday morning in Providence.

Open Door Health is located on Central Street near Broad Street. The Rhode Island Public Health Institute said they launched the clinic because LGBTQ Rhode Islanders can run into difficulty getting primary care due to stigma and discrimination.

“Everyone in Rhode Island deserves an equal opportunity to be healthy, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, ethnicity, ZIP code, level of education, level of income, or insurance status,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the grand opening for the Open Door Health Clinic, the first clinic of its kind in Rhode Island to focus specifically on the health needs of our LGBTQIA community,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said. “Every Rhode Islander deserves access to safe, high-quality health care provided in a welcoming, respectful and supportive environment.”

Open Door Health offers two care tracks: state-of-the-art express STI screening and a primary care track. The clinic said those who cannot access the primary care track will receive healthcare tailored to their needs.

The clinic also offers confidential express screening kiosks, on-site lab services, multiple exam rooms, and clinician offices.

