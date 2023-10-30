PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Monday that the updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available at clinics statewide over the coming weeks.

Rhode Islanders will be able to receive the vaccine (if age 5 or older), the flu vaccine (if age 3 or older), or both at any of the state’s community clinics. The Health Department said there is no insurance requirement or cost for either vaccination, but that participants must reserve a time slot online.

Additional clinics will provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines to students and school staff during the school day. The Department of Health said schools will be contacting families directly about these opportunities.

“Vaccination is especially important for older adults and people with underlying health issues,” R.I. Department of Health interim Director Dr. Utpala Bandy said. “Just like the flu, the virus that causes COVID-19 is always changing.”

Bandy recommended the updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months of age and older. The vaccine is known to prevent serious illness and reduce the risk of Long COVID, as well as the spread of COVID-19 to others who are more vulnerable to the virus’ health effects.

Because the updated COVID-19 vaccine is not a booster, it can be administered to anyone, regardless of whether they have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past.

For the latest information from the Department of Health, visit covid.ri.gov/vaccines.