New Bedford sprays, RI still negative for mosquito-borne viruses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest tests in Rhode Island showed up negative for the mosquito-borne viruses Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV), the Department of Environmental Management said on Friday morning.

In New Bedford, though, less than 20 miles away from the state border, earlier in the day, mosquito control employees had sprayed against the bugs following positive tests for EEE earlier in the week.

Samples collected in the New Bedford Business (Industrial) Park had positive results this week, along with some other towns, the city had said; some of the species collected included the types which would bite mammals.

It’s the second time EEE had been detected in New Bedford this month.

Rhode Island’s testing has not yet turned up EEE or West Nile at all this summer.

There have been no human cases of mosquito-borne illness reported so far in 2019.