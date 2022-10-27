(WPRI) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is gearing up for its 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This Saturday, Rhode Islanders can dispose of unneeded or unwanted medications at one of dozens of drop-off locations statewide.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said the campaign is “a great opportunity for Rhode Islanders to dispose of unused and unneeded medication in a way that’s safe, effective, easy and anonymous.”

Collection sites will not be accepting syringes, needles or illegal drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be in the original container with the cap tightly closed to prevent leakage.

The drop-off locations will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges, so long as the lithium batteries are removed beforehand.

“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.