National Prescription Drug Take Back Day entering its 20th year

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. On Friday, June 5, 2020, leaders of a large study in the United Kingdom that is rigorously testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and other medicines for hospitalized COVID-19 patients say they will stop putting people on the drug because it’s clear it isn’t helping. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is gearing up for its 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On April 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., people will be able to dispose of their expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications at one of 565 collection sites throughout New England.

The service is no questions asked and free of charge. Those interested in participating can find a collection site near them by utilizing the DEA’s collection site locator or by calling 800-882-9539.

The DEA said collection sites will be accepting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted provided the lithium batteries are removed. Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

“DEA has touched a nerve in America with its recent Take back events, as evidenced by the millions of pounds of pills collected during our previous 19 events,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle said. “These events are only made possible through the dedicated work and commitment of our local, state, and federal partners, and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their continuous efforts on behalf of the American people.”

All collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 safety guidelines.