Mosquitoes, EEE no longer a threat as temps drop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the frigid temperatures may be frustrating to some, there’s at least one bright side: The threat of mosquito-borne illnesses has ended.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Thursday that the most recent drop in temperatures finished off the last of this season’s mosquito population.

“In the unlikely event that there were any mosquitoes hanging around before it, the current cold snap has put them out of business,” DEM Spokesperson Mike Healy said.

The announcement caps off a season plagued with mosquito-borne illnesses, especially Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The disease claimed the life of a West Warwick resident and three people have died in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, respectively.