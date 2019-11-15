Mosquitoes, EEE no longer a threat as temps drop

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the frigid temperatures may be frustrating to some, there’s at least one bright side: The threat of mosquito-borne illnesses has ended.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Thursday that the most recent drop in temperatures finished off the last of this season’s mosquito population.

“In the unlikely event that there were any mosquitoes hanging around before it, the current cold snap has put them out of business,” DEM Spokesperson Mike Healy said.

The announcement caps off a season plagued with mosquito-borne illnesses, especially Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The disease claimed the life of a West Warwick resident and three people have died in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, respectively.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com