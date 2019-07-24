Mosquitoes collected near New Bedford Business Park test positive for EEE

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Health officials are warning the public that seven mosquito samples collected near New Bedford Business Park have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

Several other samples from surrounding communities have also tested positive, according to health officials.

This is the second finding of EEE in New Bedford this month. The health department will continue to monitor mosquito activity and urges residents to take steps to avoid being bitten.

The Bristol County Mosquito Control Project will be spraying in the area of the New Bedford Business Park, located off Philips Road, on July 26. Spraying will begin at 2 a.m. and continue into the early morning.

No human cases of mosquito-borne illness have been reported so far this year.

