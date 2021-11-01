Mosquito testing concludes in RI, residents asked to prevent bites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Environmental officials in Rhode Island say they’ve finished testing mosquitoes for diseases this year, but they’re still urging residents to prevent bites until the first hard frost.

The state Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that the final round of mosquito testing confirmed no new positive findings of either West Nile virus or eastern equine encephalitis.

Earlier this month, Rhode Island confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus since 2018.

DEM says Massachusetts confirmed nine human cases and one case in an alpaca, and Connecticut had two human cases this year.