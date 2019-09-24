Mosquito spraying in RI planned for Wednesday

In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. The mosquito is a vector for the proliferation of the Zika virus spreading throughout Latin America. New figures from Brazil’s Health Ministry show that the Zika virus outbreak has not caused as many confirmed cases of a rare brain defect as first feared. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The second round of aerial spraying to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Rhode Island is scheduled Wednesday, according to Rhode Island Department of Emergency Management spokesman Mike Healey.

The spraying was postponed due to rain Monday.

The Health Department said the targeted areas have been determined to be high-risk for EEE and include one area surrounding West Warwick and one in the southwest part of Rhode Island.

“The area surrounding West Warwick includes all West Warwick and parts of Cranston, Warwick, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, Coventry, and Scituate. Some of this area was previously sprayed on September 9, but officials have expanded this zone westward to Route 102 in Coventry and both westward and southward in West Greenwich,” the Health Department said in a release. “The southwest area to be sprayed includes much of Westerly and parts of Hopkinton and Charlestown that were already sprayed on September 10. This expanded area of critical risk now also encompasses new swaths of Hopkinton, Richmond, and Charlestown as well as the southwestern section of South Kingstown.”

EEE is a potentially deadly disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Earlier this month, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced a West Warwick resident in his 50s passed away. It was the first case of EEE in Rhode Island since 2010. Since then, health officials announced another two cases.

The Massachusetts Department of Health announced Monday night a third resident died from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) of the 10 confirmed human cases in the state this year.

This comes after Connecticut health officials announced Friday that an East Lyme resident died after testing positive earlier this month for a mosquito-borne disease.

