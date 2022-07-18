NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has expanded access to the Monkeypox vaccine across the state.

Massachusetts was one of 10 United States jurisdictions that received doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine against monkeypox. More than 2,000 doses arrived in the state earlier this month and were distributed to four health care providers that were seeing the highest volume of patients.

Now the number of health care providers and locations offering vaccination is expanding as the federal allocation of the vaccine increases.

One new provider is the Seven Hills Behavioral Health in New Bedford, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (774) 634-3725.

“Due to extremely limited national availability of vaccine, the JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts remains limited at this time,” the DPH said.

The vaccine is available to individuals who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and who live or work in Massachusetts. Vaccine doses will be prioritized for those who are at the greatest risk of exposure to someone with monkeypox.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, an FDA-licensed vaccine indicated for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox, can be given before or after exposure to help prevent infection. The vaccine requires two shots, 28 days apart.

The United States’ first reported case was a Massachusetts man back in May. At the time, the Department of Public Health said the man had just returned from a trip to Canada.

Rhode Island disclosed its first probable case on June 9, when the Health Department said a man in his 30s tested positive for an orthopox virus.

Current data from CDC indicates that there have been 1,814 cases of monkeypox virus this year in the United States as of July 15.