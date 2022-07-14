BOSTON (WPRI) — Eighteen more monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 49 since the first was reported back in May.

The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) reports the patients are all adult males who were diagnosed between July 7 and 13. They’re now working to identify and reach out to close contacts.

The state received 2,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine last week, which were distributed to health care providers in areas seeing the highest volume of patients reporting exposure or likely exposure.

Access to the vaccine remains limited at this time, but the DPH said the number of locations offering shots will grow as the state receives more doses from the federal government.

To get the vaccine, patients must live or work in Massachusetts and be at high risk of exposure to someone infected with monkeypox.

Anyone who believes they’re eligible for the vaccine should contact their health care provider, according to the DPH.

More than 1,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed nationwide, including four in Rhode Island.

No deaths have been reported, since the illness is rarely fatal. Patients usually recover within two to four weeks.