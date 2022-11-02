PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has added new leadership to his Overdose Task Force.

McKee appointed the task force’s first-ever director and community co-chair Wednesday.

The governor also outlined his goals for the task force over the next two years, including a Racial Equity Strategic Plan.

McKee selected Cathy Schultz as the task force’s new director and named Thomas Joyce community co-chair.

“Accidental drug overdoses and ongoing addiction to substances continue to claim the lives of far too many Rhode Islanders,” McKee said. “To respond to this crisis, we’re coming together to enhance the Overdose Task Force with the support of two strong leaders in this field.”

As director, Schultz will lead the task force in its goals and oversee the fiscal alignment of state agencies involved with addiction services, according to the governor’s office.

Schultz, who is the current project manager in the Drug Overdose Prevention Program at the R.I. Department of Health, said she hopes to implement a comprehensive strategy to combat overdoses.

“Drug overdoses can be prevented, and lives can be saved,” Schultz said.

Joyce, who was an original task force member, is the current director of the East Bay Recovery Center.