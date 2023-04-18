PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday his administration is working to ensure Rhode Islanders will continue to have access to abortion medication.

This comes after a federal court ruling suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, which has been used for decades.

The legality of mifepristone is being questioned after a Texas judge paused federal approval for mifepristone while a Washington judge ruled access to the drug should be protected. The U.S. Department of Justice appealed the Texas judge’s ruling.

Mifepristone is the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S.

McKee said he has directed the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to reach out to healthcare facilities in the state to make sure there is enough inventory and the drug remains available.

“RIDOH has also issued a formal advisory to Rhode Island providers reiterating that there should be no changes in clinical practice for the prescribing, dispensing, and administration of Mifepristone, or any other reproductive health medication, in Rhode Island at this time,” McKee said.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide the fate of mifepristone this week.