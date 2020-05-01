‘May is Mental Health Month’ goes virtual; services, success stories available online

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ May is Mental Health Month, a time to raise awareness of mental and behavioral health disorders, but this year’s in-person gatherings have been canceled.

Usually those in the mental health field would be celebrating at the State House and hosting hundreds of local events to break the stigma surrounding mental health disorders. That’s all being done virtually this year, but the message remains the same.

“When the COVID-19 crisis hit our state, it immediately became clear, the behavioral health effects of this pandemic,” Horizon Healthcare Partners (HHP) interim CEO Frank Shea said. “We realized very quickly how important it was to pivot from hosting face-to-face events to celebrate ‘May is Mental Health Month’ to providing virtually those critical resources and support needed for Rhode Islanders struggling with their behavioral health wellness due to COVID-19.”

A poll conducted in early April found nearly half of Americans felt the pandemic was affecting their mental health, of which 19% said it was having a major impact on their well-being, so if you’re feeling stressed — know that you’re not alone.

Behavioral health professionals want you to know they’re here to help, especially now, when it may feel like you have no one to turn to or the wrong things to depend on while at home.

“At this moment in time, the 2020 May is Mental Health Month is vitally important,” Newport Mental Health President and CEO Jamie Lehane said. “We know that the financial and personal strain of unemployment, the isolation, and the stress and anxiety we all are facing has already dramatically increased the demand for our services.”

Lehane added that even though recovery stories can’t be celebrated in person during May, personal stories will still be heard every Friday on Newport Mental Health’s “Podcast Fridays,” available on their website.

Linda Hurley, the president of Codac Behavioral Health, said they’ve expanded their virtual services so anyone who needs to speak to someone about their concerns can do so, even anonymously.

“Please recognize that this is science and that outside events can change the chemistry of our brain, which changes how we feel,” Hurley said. “It is not a sign of weakness, and it takes a great deal of courage because society views this inaccurately.”

Hurley said if you’re concerned about a neighbor, do a quick knock on their door to check in while maintaining social distancing.

A major concern, of course, is depression, and while Hurley says one suicide is one too many, they have not seen an increase in the rate of suicides in Rhode Island during the pandemic.

If you need someone to talk to about emotional concerns, or if you’re struggling with substance addiction, call BH Link at (401) 414-5465. It’s free and confidential.

HHP with the Mental Health Association of RI and other behavioral health organizations across the state provide daily resources through social media posts, online activities and events. A full list of online activities can be found on their website.

