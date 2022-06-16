BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported yet another case of the monkeypox.

This brings the states total case count to seven.

The adult male, who recently traveled internationally, is currently isolating and DPH is working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with them while infectious.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that so far, there have been more than 84 cases of monkeypox reported this year. There have been no deaths connected to this outbreak, as monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The United States reported its first monkeypox case in a Massachusetts man back in May. At the time, the DPH said the man had just returned from a trip to Canada.

While this case is related to international travel, the majority of the state’s other cases aren’t. Rhode Island reported its first probable case last week, which is believed to be connected to travel to Massachusetts.

The monkeypox virus isn’t easily transmissible among people. The DPH said the virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids and monkeypox sores, or by touching items contaminated by infected fluids. It can also be spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, though the DPH said it’s not as common.

Early signs of monkeypox infection can include fever, headache, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes. Those symptoms are typically followed by a rash on the face and body.

Most people, according to the DPH, recover from monkeypox within weeks.

Since the number of monkeypox cases continues to rise, the DPH said it will start providing updates on case counts weekly. The next update is scheduled for next Thursday.