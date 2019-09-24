Massachusetts reports 3rd EEE-related death this year

BOSTON (WPRI) — A third person in Massachusetts who contracted eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has died, the Department of Public Health confirmed Monday night.

A spokesperson for the health department told Eyewitness News the person was one of the 10 known human cases in the state but no further details were provided.

The news comes just days after a Freetown man died from EEE. The state’s first victim was a Fairhaven woman who died last month.

Rhode Island has had three reported human cases of EEE and one death this year. The state will conduct another round of aerial spraying for mosquitoes in parts of 12 communities later this week.

While spraying can reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne illnesses, officials from both states say the most important steps are the ones taken by residents themselves to prevent being bitten such as staying indoors when possible from dusk until dawn, wearing long pants and long sleeves, and using bug spray containing DEET.