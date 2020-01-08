Massachusetts confirms 4th vaping-related death

BOSTON (WPRI) — A man in his 70s from Middlesex County has died from a vaping-related lung injury, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was among the 36 confirmed cases reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since the state made it a requirement to do so in mid-September, and he’s the fourth person in Massachusetts to die from such an injury.

“Today’s news is a tragic reminder that we must remain vigilant about the dangers of vaping,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH, said in a statement. “There are resources available to help people quit and we encourage anyone to use these resources.”

The man reported vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an ingredient found in marijuana, health officials noted.

The department has so far received 341 suspected cases of e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injury which include the 36 confirmed cases as well as another 73 probable cases submitted to the CDC.

A woman in her 60s from Hampshire County was the state’s first reported death in October and two more followed: a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a man in his 50s from Worcester County.

Rhode Island reported its first vaping-related death last month.

If you need help quitting, call the Massachusetts Smoker’s Helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit the following websites: