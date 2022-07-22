BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported 30 additional monkeypox cases within the past seven days, bringing the state’s total to 79.

The 30 new cases were diagnosed between July 14 and July 20. The DPH says the cases were in adult males who are isolating until they are no longer infectious as officials work to identify close contacts.

Massachusetts was one of 10 United States jurisdictions that received doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine against monkeypox. More than 2,000 doses arrived in the state earlier this month and were distributed to four health care providers that were seeing the highest volume of patients.

Now the number of health care providers and locations offering vaccination is expanding as the federal allocation of the vaccine increases. As of July 20, the DPH says 2,952 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

“Due to extremely limited national availability of vaccine, the JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts remains limited at this time,” the DPH said.

The vaccine is available to individuals who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and who live or work in Massachusetts. Vaccine doses will be prioritized for those who are at the greatest risk of exposure to someone with monkeypox.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, an FDA-licensed vaccine indicated for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox, can be given before or after exposure to help prevent infection. The vaccine requires two shots, 28 days apart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that so far, there have been 2,593 cases of monkeypox reported this year. There have been no deaths connected to this outbreak, as monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The United States reported its first monkeypox case in a Massachusetts man back in May. At the time, the DPH said the man had just returned from a trip to Canada.

Rhode Island disclosed its first probable case on June 9, when the Health Department said a man in his 30s tested positive for an orthopoxvirus.