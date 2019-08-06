Local doctor developing course on basic life-saving techniques

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Should disaster strike, are you prepared to act as a first responder?

That was the unfortunate reality across our nation after three mass shootings in less than a week.

One medical resident in Rhode Island says he hopes to make medical training simple for everyday people to know so they can act prior to an ambulance arriving.

Dr. Landon Wood is an emergency medicine resident physician at Kent Hospital. He’s been working to develop a course for the public and says Rhode Island should be one of the first states in the country to offer this kind of free training.

Wood says he applied for a grant with the American College of Emergency Physicians. “Until Help Arrives” is in its pilot stages, and Wood says it’s broken up into simple steps.

“It’s essentially an hour course where we focus on what people that are not medically trained can do in order to hopefully save a life, stop hemorrhage, and hopefully make a difference in someone’s life if, heaven forbid, there’s anything disastrous that, unfortunately, we’re seeing more commonly,” Wood explained.

Wood says the training goes over how to access the emergency response system, like calling 911, along with specifics on what to say and do. Medical props simulating real injuries are also used.

“We teach hands-on use of tourniquets as well as using pressure bandages to help stop bleeding, ” Wood added.

The training also helps people understand how to keep an injured person in a safe position, and how to provide comfort in a chaotic situation.

Wood says other than the training itself, he hopes to make emergency kits available in schools, churches and community centers.

“This type of thing terrifies me,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but hopefully we can be prepared as possibly expected, especially if these things continue to happen, especially in our own backyard.”

Wood says later this week, doctors at Kent Hospital are working on getting the training ready for the public.