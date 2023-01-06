PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Researchers are announcing a major breakthrough in cancer research Friday morning at Rhode Island Hospital.

The Lifespan Cancer Institute will present results from a vaccine trial for an aggressive brain cancer at 10:30 a.m.

According to researchers, the Phase III clinical trial of the DCVax®-L cancer vaccine shows that it can expand the life of patients with both newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma — the most common and lethal form of brain cancer.

During the trial, researchers said the median survival rate for newly diagnosed patients increased to 22.4 months and 5-year survival was 13%.

Patients normally survive for 15 to 17 months after they are diagnosed with a 5-year survival of only 5%, researchers noted.

Researchers say this is the first time in nearly 20 years that a Phase III trial of a systemic treatment has shown such survival extension in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.