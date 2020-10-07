Lifespan offering free flu vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Preliminary figures released Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 suggest this winter’s vaccine is 47 percent effective overall in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a patient to the doctor’s […]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Free influenza vaccines will be given during the month of October at several clinics organized by the Lifespan Community Health Institute.

To be eligible, you must be 19 years old or older and a Rhode Island resident. Flu shots can also be administered to non-residents who are employed in the Ocean State and receive health insurance from an employer in the state.

The vaccine will be free whether you are insured or uninsured. Lifespan asks those attending to bring an identification and insurance card.

Pre-registration is required at some sites. You can call (401) 444-8063 for additional information.

Clinics will be held as follows: