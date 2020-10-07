Lifespan offering free flu vaccine clinics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Free influenza vaccines will be given during the month of October at several clinics organized by the Lifespan Community Health Institute.

To be eligible, you must be 19 years old or older and a Rhode Island resident. Flu shots can also be administered to non-residents who are employed in the Ocean State and receive health insurance from an employer in the state.

The vaccine will be free whether you are insured or uninsured. Lifespan asks those attending to bring an identification and insurance card.

Pre-registration is required at some sites. You can call (401) 444-8063 for additional information.

Clinics will be held as follows:

DateLocationTimeNotes
Tuesday
October 13		Scalabrini Dukcevich Center
300 Laurel Hill Ave.
Providence		5 – 6:30 pmOpen. Pre-registration not required.
Wednesday
October 14		Nursing Placement
334 East Ave.
Pawtucket		4 – 6 pmPre-registration required. Call 728-6500 x120
Sunday
October 18		St Michael’s Church
239 Oxford St.
Providence		10 am – 12:30pmOpen. Pre-registration not required.
Monday
October 19		Bethel AME Church
30 Rochambeau St.
Providence		3 – 5 pmOpen. Pre-registration not required.
Wednesday
October 21		Nursing Placement
334 East Ave.
Pawtucket		10 – 11:30 amPre-registration required. Call 728-6500 x120
Thursday
October 22		Nursing Placement
480 Reservoir Ave.
Cranston		5 – 7 pmPre-registration required. Call 728-6500 x120
Monday
October 26		Progreso Latino
626 Broad St.
Central Falls		9 am – 12 pmOpen. Pre-registration not required.
Thursday
October 29		Higher Ground International
250 Prairie Ave.
Providence		11 am – 2 pmOpen. Pre-registration not required.

