Lifespan offering free flu vaccine clinics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Free influenza vaccines will be given during the month of October at several clinics organized by the Lifespan Community Health Institute.
To be eligible, you must be 19 years old or older and a Rhode Island resident. Flu shots can also be administered to non-residents who are employed in the Ocean State and receive health insurance from an employer in the state.
The vaccine will be free whether you are insured or uninsured. Lifespan asks those attending to bring an identification and insurance card.
Pre-registration is required at some sites. You can call (401) 444-8063 for additional information.
Clinics will be held as follows:
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Notes
|Tuesday
October 13
|Scalabrini Dukcevich Center
300 Laurel Hill Ave.
Providence
|5 – 6:30 pm
|Open. Pre-registration not required.
|Wednesday
October 14
|Nursing Placement
334 East Ave.
Pawtucket
|4 – 6 pm
|Pre-registration required. Call 728-6500 x120
|Sunday
October 18
|St Michael’s Church
239 Oxford St.
Providence
|10 am – 12:30pm
|Open. Pre-registration not required.
|Monday
October 19
|Bethel AME Church
30 Rochambeau St.
Providence
|3 – 5 pm
|Open. Pre-registration not required.
|Wednesday
October 21
|Nursing Placement
334 East Ave.
Pawtucket
|10 – 11:30 am
|Pre-registration required. Call 728-6500 x120
|Thursday
October 22
|Nursing Placement
480 Reservoir Ave.
Cranston
|5 – 7 pm
|Pre-registration required. Call 728-6500 x120
|Monday
October 26
|Progreso Latino
626 Broad St.
Central Falls
|9 am – 12 pm
|Open. Pre-registration not required.
|Thursday
October 29
|Higher Ground International
250 Prairie Ave.
Providence
|11 am – 2 pm
|Open. Pre-registration not required.