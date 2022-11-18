PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO of Rhode Island’s largest hospital group.

Fernandez, who is currently president of Mass Eye and Ear and Mass General Brigham Integrated Care, is slated to start in early 2023 following a unanimous vote of the Lifespan board of directors, according to a news release.

Babineau stepped down in the spring after a decade at the helm of Lifespan, which owns Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital. The former CEO’s departure came shortly after a proposed merger with Care New England, the second-largest hospital group in the state, collapsed.

“These are unprecedented times in health care, and we need a transformative leader who has the vision and expertise to guide Lifespan’s future strategic direction,” said Lawrence A. Aubin, Sr., chairman of the board. “I’m confident that John has what it takes to lead Lifespan through the unprecedented headwinds that all healthcare organizations are experiencing across the country.”

The news release says Fernandez will “guide Lifespan’s strategic direction,” including the hospital’s “ambulatory footprint to make sure patients receive the best possible care in the most appropriate setting.”

Fernandez has spent 16 years at Mass Eye and Ear, and previously served as vice president at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to the announcement. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from The College of Wooster in Ohio and a master’s degree in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania.