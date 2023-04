PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s biggest hospital group is no longer requiring masks to be worn by staff, patients and visitors at its locations.

Lifespan spokeswoman Kathleen Hart said the change went into effect Thursday.

“Appropriate masking/PPE is still mandatory for patients or procedures that require transmission-based precautions,” Hart added.

Lifespan started requiring masks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.