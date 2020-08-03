Lifespan hospitals expand visitation with new safety precautions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More patients at Lifespan hospitals will be able to see family and other loved ones in person while in the hospital.

The hospital group announced it has lifted some visitation restrictions following recent guidance from the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH).

In a statement, the hospital group said it recognized the value of visitors, “and will continue to work with the RIDOH, evaluating and implementing visitor policies that balance health and safety.”

Right now, patients at Rhode Island Hospital, Newport Hospital, and The Miriam Hospital who are not being treated for COVID-19 may have a limited number of visitors per day during set visitation hours.

Patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital may have two parents or guardians visit them at the same time for the duration of their hospital stay.

Lifespan noted for the safety of its patients, employees, and visitors, there are several precautions in place. The hospital group said visiting hours and policies will be adjusted as needed, in accordance with state guidelines and requirements.

Visitors will be screened for travel and illness before visiting patients, and will not be allowed entrance if they are symptomatic, have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person in the last 14 days, have traveled from an area requiring 14-day quarantine, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times, covering both the nose and mouth. Lifespan says masks will be provided if they do not have one, or it is deemed inappropriate.

Visitors must remain in patient rooms and are not allowed to visit the cafeterias or gift shops. No food or drinks can be brought inside.

Visitors are expected to practice physical distancing, maintaining at least six feet between themselves and others while in the hospital.

Visitors are still encouraged to use remote visitation (e.g., FaceTime or Zoom calls) to the extent possible in lieu of in-person visitation.