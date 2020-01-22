1  of  3
Live Now
Coverage and analysis of the impeachment trial Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

Legionnaires’ disease cleaned from South Kingstown nursing home

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RI Department of Health_183654

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday that a South Kingstown nursing home responded quickly after a case of Legionnaires’ disease was discovered there earlier this month.

Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield administrators have been “very proactive and very responsive,” according to Joseph Wendelken, a Department of Health spokesman. He said the facility brought in a water management company to install special filters and “hyper-chlorinate” their water system, among other measures.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria, and people can contract it by breathing in mist from water containing the bacteria. The mist may come from hot tubs, showers, or faucets.

While most people exposed to the bacteria don’t become sick – and the bacteria do not spread from person to person – people are more likely to get sick if they are older than 50, have a chronic lung disease or a weakened immune system, Wendelken said.

In 2018, the state of Rhode Island had 73 reported cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including three people at a Providence health care facility. The rate of incidence has been steadily increasing statewide since 2015 and nationwide since 2000, according to Department of Health data.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com