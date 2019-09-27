Latest tests find no new detections of mosquito disease in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Rhode Island officials say the latest mosquito samples tested negative for both eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus.

The Rhode Island Departments of Environmental Management and Health said Friday that 78 samples sent to the state health laboratory tested negative for both mosquito-borne diseases.

The agencies are still urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites until the first hard frost, which often occurs in October.

There have been three human cases of EEE this year in Rhode Island, including one fatality.

In Massachusetts, three residents have died of the virus. Two Connecticut residents have died of the virus.

Rhode Island officials do not plan to do any additional aerial spraying this year. West Nile has been detected in two mosquito samples.

Here are some tips from health officials on how to prevent mosquito bites:

Protect yourself

Put screens on windows and doors. Fix screens that are loose or have holes.

At sunrise and sundown (when mosquitoes that carry EEE and WNV are most active), consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning. If you must be outside, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use bug spray.

Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (20-30% strength); picaridin, IR3535; and oil of lemon eucalyptus or paramenthane. Always read the label and follow all directions and precautions.

If you plan to hike in the woods in daylight, it is advisable to wear repellent to prevent being bitten by daytime mosquitoes.

Do not use bug spray with DEET on infants under two months of age. Children should be careful not to rub their eyes after bug spray has been applied on their skin. Wash children’s hands with soap and water to remove any bug spray when they return indoors.

Put mosquito netting over playpens and baby carriages.



Get rid of mosquito breeding grounds

Get rid of anything around your house and yard that collects water. Just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes; an unused tire containing water can produce thousands of mosquitoes.

Clean your gutters and downspouts so that they can drain properly.

Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

Remove or treat any shallow water that can accumulate on top of a pool cover. Larvicide treatments, such as Mosquito Dunks can be applied to kill immature mosquitoes. This environmentally-friendly product is available at many hardware and garden stores and on-line.

Change the water in birdbaths at least two times a week and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

Best practices for horse owners

Horses are particularly susceptible to WNV and EEE. Horse owners are advised to vaccinate their animals early in the season and practice the following: