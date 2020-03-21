Johnston church offers drive-thru Mass to faithful

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not your ordinary Mass and these are no ordinary times.

As Rhode Islanders hunker down in hopes of reducing the spread of the coronavirus, Our Lady of Grace Church in Johnston is adjusting to the circumstances.

On Saturday, the church boasted a packed parking lot; parishioners sitting in the safety of their cars listened in over the radio and to a loud speaker. A sign in the lot let drivers know which FM frequency to tune into.

SOUND UP: Our Lady of Grace Church is Johnston holds a mass over the radio and loud speaker while parishioners listen from their cars. A packed parking lot for the 4pm service. @wpri12 https://t.co/vd6LGqeQKK pic.twitter.com/1A3YG6TZMg — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) March 21, 2020

Father Peter Gower of Our Lady of Grace says it’s important to meet the spiritual needs of his community more than ever.

“Faith is so important to them especially in this time, this crisis and this pandemic,” he said. “People want to be close to their church, they want to be close to the eucharist and they don’t have that right now.”

Gower says while parishioners will not receive Holy Communion, they will receive a message of hope for everyone.

He’ll be leading Mass from the church’s front steps again on Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m..