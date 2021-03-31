In 9 months last year, 350 people died of drug overdoses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — More than 350 people died of drug overdoses between January and November 2020, which the Rhode Island Health Department said was more than any previous year on record.

The Health Department said on Tuesday that fentanyl contributed to the large number of overdose deaths.

“Illegal drugs have always been dangerous, but right now they are more deadly than ever,” R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said.

They urged relatives and friends of people who use drugs to know how to use naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose and save lives. Naloxone is sold under the brand names Narcan and Evzio.

“Steps like these can save a life and give someone an opportunity to take the first step on their own personal journey of recovery,” Alexander-Scott said.

Officials urged those struggling with addiction or mental illness to contact BH Link, a statewide mental health services provider. The total number of overdose deaths in 2020 is not yet available.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Rhode Island’s overdose crisis,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “It’s more important now than ever that we strengthen our efforts to ensure Rhode Islanders who are struggling with substance use and their families receive the support and resources they need.”