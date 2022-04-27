EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The third allergy season amid the pandemic is right around the corner, and doctors are reminding everyone to pay close attention to their symptoms.

Dr. Robert Settipane of the Allergy & Asthma Center in East Providence tells 12 News it’s important for everyone to know the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID-19.

Settipane said symptoms such as fever, muscle aches and nausea are typically experienced by those infected with COVID-19. Other symptoms, such as a runny of stuffy nose and fatigue, are symptoms of both COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.

“Symptoms that you might experience that are particularly red flags for COVID are symptoms like loss of taste or smell, a sore throat and also any gastrointestinal symptoms,” Settipane said.

Settipane said May is expected to be the worst month for allergies.

“We have the peak of the birch pollen happening at the same time,” he explained.

He suggests anyone who has symptoms that are more severe than usual to take a COVID-19 test as a precaution.

When asked about ways to limit allergy symptoms, Settipane said it’s helpful to take an anti-histamine every day, particularly one that’s marketed as “non-drowsy.”

Settipane urged people not to take sedative anti-histamines during the day. He also recommends people use allergy nose sprays and eye drops to alleviate some of their symptoms.

“If you’re suspecting that you might have COVID, if your allergy symptoms are different or worse than normal, it’s best to be cautious and get a COVID test,” Settipane said.