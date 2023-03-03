PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a middle school teacher in Providence was arrested on child molestation charges, parents may be looking for ways to address traumatic experiences like this with their children.

Tanuja Gandhi, an adult, child, adolescent and forensic psychiatrist at Brown University, told 12 News that having an open line of communication is key.

“The best way to open a conversation is to let the child know you’re there for them,” Gandhi explained. “Having difficult conversations on any topic for the parents really doesn’t get easier.”

Gandhi also said parents should look for signs that indicate your child is working through a traumatic situation and needs support.

“If you see a change in their daily functioning—not eating well, sleeping well—ask your child, ‘Is there something going on? Would you like to talk about it?'” Gandhi said. “Or any kind of activity they enjoyed previously. I think that’s the moment to take note.”