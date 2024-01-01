PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The most popular New Year’s Resolutions are ones surrounding health and wellness.

Jermerion McNair, the club manager at Planet Fitness on Ann Mary Street in Pawtucket, says January is the busiest time of year for the fitness club.

“Typically we see a lot of new goals for the new year. We do like to focus on holistic goals. Getting that recovery as well is a good goal inside of one of our clubs,” McNair explained.

According to McNair, setting fitness goals looks different for everyone. He says finding a routine that works for you is one of the best ways to see success.

“My biggest advice would definitely be to focus on you,” McNair said. “Take it at your own pace, set achievable goals, don’t make it a stressful experience.”

McNair says he’s seen many people build the habit of going to the gym regularly by setting New Year’s resolutions.

“The best part of working at a fitness center is seeing everybody achieving goals, setting goals and us being able to help them out,” McNair said.

If you don’t start with achievable goals, you may get overwhelmed by your new fitness journey, McNair shared. He said it’s okay to start by committing to a couple of days a week, only increasing your commitments once you know what will work for you and your schedule.