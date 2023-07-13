RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Ticks can crawl up your legs, bite you and, according to one expert, there are more in New England than ever before.

That’s why it’s important to know how to protect yourself and your family from tick bites and the diseases they could transmit.

12 News caught up with URI professor and “tick guy” Thomas Mather, who shared some precautions you can take this summer.

1. Cover up

If you’re going for a hike or somewhere with high grass, Mather recommends tucking your shirt into your pants and your pants into your socks to limit exposed skin. He also said to keep to the middle of the trail if possible.

Additionally, spray yourself with a repellant that contains 20-30% DEET or permethrin.

2. Conduct a thorough check

The last thing you want is to bring ticks into your home. Before going back inside, carefully check yourself, your children and your pets for ticks and have tweezers and a resealable bag ready.

If you find a tick — don’t panic or try to squeeze it.

“It’s basically a sack of germs attached to your skin with a little straw, and if you squeeze the back end, you can imagine where the stuff goes,” Mather explained.

3. Remove and report

Once you remove the tick with tweezers, resist the urge to flush it away. Instead, submit it to URI’s TickSpotters.

Mather said knowing what you have can make a big difference in the next steps you take.

“You can send your picture, fill out a little form online, and within 24 hours we confirm the identification of the tick,” he said.

Most people right now are finding American dog ticks, according to Mather, which don’t transmit Lyme disease. If it turns out to be a “risky tick,” you can send it to a lab to be tested.

4. Treat your yard

Mather said you can spray chemicals, but warned that doing so could kill other insects.

“The most effective chemical so far is synthetic pyrethroids chemicals,” Mather said. “Things like bifenthrin or permethrin are quite effective.”

He also said to avoid “natural” or “organic” products.

“We’ve done other studies that have tested over 20 natural products and most of them are not really doing the job,” Mather said.

Is Tick Control Helping? (ITCH)

Mather is the founder of Project ITCH, which is studying whether tick prevention strategies and treatments actually work.

He and his team drag white cloths through people’s yards and in the woods on their property to collect ticks, which are counted and tested.

“We’re going in their yards and sampling for ticks to see if this kind of treatment has this many ticks, or people who don’t have any treatment have more or less ticks,” he explained.

According to Mather, the goal is to help people make better decisions when investing in treatments.

“Most people that spend money on something think it’s going to work, and some of these things are just not as effective as they probably could be,” he added.